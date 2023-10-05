5-member committee forms to probe recovery of passports in KSA

Fake Pakistani passports recovered from 12,000 Afghans.

The investigation headed by DG Passport Immigration.

The committee will submit report within 15 days.

ISLAMABAD: A committee was formed to investigate the recovery of fake Pakistani passports from 12,000 Afghans in Saudi Arabia.

The Ministry of Interior has formed a 5-member committee under the chairmanship of DG Passport Immigration Mustafa Jamal, in which senior officers of the Ministry of Interior, NADRA, and FIA have been included, while an officer of Passport Immigration will perform the duties of secretary in the committee.

Sources say that the committee will give recommendations on the role of issuing fake passports and its prevention in 15 days. The committee will also determine the responsibility of NADRA, FIA, and passport officers.

According to the sources, the Section Officer, Ministry of Interior issued the notification for the formation of the committee.

