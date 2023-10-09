A Bouquet of Questions: What Inspired the Fan to Send Flowers to Sajal Aly?

Sajal Aly was delighted to receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers.

Aly uploaded a video on her Instagram account to express her appreciation.

A fan congratulated the diva on attaining 10 million Instagram followers.

Advertisement

Accomplished Sajal Aly, a Pakistani actress, was delighted to receive a gorgeous bouquet of flowers from one of her social media admirers who had congratulated the diva on attaining 10 million Instagram followers.

Sajal uploaded a video on her Instagram account to express her appreciation to the unidentified supporter who just gave her the win by bringing her flowers and the yummiest chocolate cake with the message “Happy 10 million followers Sajoo” on it.

The video includes a flowering red and little white flower arrangement, as well as a lovely card with a heartfelt letter.

The message on the card reads as follows: “My Sajal you deserve a lot of love and success, congratulations on 10 million, more to come, I am very proud of you and I love you very much. Your fans. Sajal & Saboor Aly.”

Advertisement

Throughout the video, Sajal said the following exact words: “guys Thank you so much. And I love my fans. I just got this.”

Sajal further added, “Love you. Thank you so much.”

In case the readers are unaware, the renowned Pakistani actress Sajal previously garnered Sonam Bajwa’s intense admiration and obsession due to her remarkable charm and attractiveness.

Also Read Sajal Aly shared her thoughts on the latest Lux Style Awards Sajal Aly advocates for recognition in the Pakistani entertainment industry. She tags...

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/.

Advertisement Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.