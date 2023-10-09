A Peek into Parineeti Chopra’s Pre-Wedding Bliss: Unseen Sufi Night & Haldi Ceremony Photos

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged wedding vows in Udaipur.

Photos from Parineeti’s choora ceremony show her methodically pacing the aisle.

With a colorful striped dupatta and a yellow anarkali, she looks stunning.

On September 24, 2023, in Udaipur, Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra exchanged wedding vows. Giving fans an inside look at their special day, the couple shared some enchanted photos and a gorgeous video from their wedding. Their pre-wedding celebrations began with a Sufi night in Delhi and continued with a 90s-themed gala night, haldi ceremony, and choora ceremony in Udaipur. While Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding ceremony was partially visible to the public, the pair hasn’t released photos of their pre-wedding events. We discovered some previously unreleased photos from their pre-wedding rituals that have appeared on social media.

Unreleased photos from Parineeti Chopra’s choora ceremony show the actress methodically pacing the aisle. With a colorful striped dupatta and a yellow anarkali, she looks stunning. She is wearing yet another yellow net dupatta. As she makes her way to the grass, the actress can be seen going barefoot and flashing her kaliras. Another image shows Parineeti’s choora ceremony backdrop, which was stunningly decorated in yellow. Parineeti’s family may be seen posing collectively in another group photo from the choora ceremony. Siddharth Chopra, Parineeti’s parents Reena and Pawan Chopra, and Priyanka Chopra’s mother Madhu Chopra are all visible in the photograph.

Meanwhile, previously unreleased photos of Parineeti and Raghav’s haldi ceremony have also been made public. Parineeti is wearing a vivid red gown in the first image, while Raghav is wearing an ivory kurta pajama. Beautiful white flowers are used to embellish the mandap. The next image shows Raghav and Parineeti cheerfully posing for pictures while covered in haldi. Madhu Chopra may also be seen in one of the images wearing a yellow attire to Parineeti’s haldi ceremony.

One image from Parineeti and Raghav’s sufi night in Delhi, however, shows the actress smilingly posing with her relatives. For the event, she is seen donning a grey and silver sharara outfit. In other photos, Raghav and Parineeti can be seen standing beside her family.

Additionally, Parineeti and Raghav released some beautiful images from their idyllic wedding. They included images and the statement, “From the very first chat at the breakfast table, our hearts knew. Been waiting for this day for a long time .. So blessed to finally be Mr and Mrs! Couldn’t have lived without each other .. Our forever begins now.”

