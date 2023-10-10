Adiala jail admin refuses to allow Imran Khan to talk to his sons

Advertisement
The Adiala Jail administration has once again refused to allow PTI Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons on the phone.
The jailer stated that Imran Khan cannot be allowed to connect to his sons without the court order.
Added that PTI chairman expressed his desire to talk to his sons Qasim and Suleman.
Imran Khan has been jailed since August 5, first in connection to Toshakhana case and later in the cipher case.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On
Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.