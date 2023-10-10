Adiala jail admin refuses to allow Imran Khan to talk to his sons

The Adiala Jail administration has once again refused to allow PTI Chairman Imran Khan to talk to his sons on the phone.

The jailer stated that Imran Khan cannot be allowed to connect to his sons without the court order.

Added that PTI chairman expressed his desire to talk to his sons Qasim and Suleman.

Imran Khan has been jailed since August 5, first in connection to Toshakhana case and later in the cipher case.

