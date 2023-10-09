Al Naboodah hiring in UAE with salary up to 11,000 dirhams

Nutridor hiring in Dubai as it sets up new facility
Around 200 new job opportunities are on the horizon for Dubai as...
Al Naboodah, a prominent conglomerate with a rich history and diverse business interests, is currently offering multiple job openings in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
These positions come with competitive salaries, making them an excellent opportunity for individuals seeking to advance their careers in various industries.
To be considered for these job opportunities, candidates must meet the following eligibility criteria:
Applicants should possess relevant educational qualifications or certifications suitable for the specific job role they are interested in.
Depending on the position, candidates may need to demonstrate prior work experience in the related field. The required years of experience will vary according to the job.
Candidates should possess the necessary skills and competencies required for the respective roles. These may include technical skills, communication abilities, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.
Interested candidates should prepare the following documents for their job applications:
A current resume or curriculum vitae that highlights pertinent qualifications, work experience, and skills.
Educational Certificates: Copies of certificates, diplomas, and degrees obtained through education.
Include letters of experience or service certifications from past employers, as appropriate, if you have them.
Copy of a passport: A copy of a passport that is currently valid for at least six months.
Applying for these exciting job opportunities with Al Naboodah is a straightforward process:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Cashier
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Tele Sales Executive – Ecommerce
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Receptionist – Automotive Division
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Sales Executive – Partner Truck (CV&HE)
|Abu Dhabi
|Apply Now
|Planning Engineer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Fleet Sales Executive – Automotive Sales
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Diagnostic Technician – Automotive Service
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Automotive A/C Technician – Commercial Vehicle & Equipment Division RTA Project
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Senior Sales Engineer – E-mobility and EV charger
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Business Development Executive – Automotive Division
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Automotive Electrician – Commercial Vehicle & Heavy Equipment Division (RTA Project)
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|USED Car Manager – Automotive Sales
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|National Service Manager – Automotive
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Disclaimer: “The job articles on this platform are for informational purposes only. We cannot guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the content. Job seekers should verify information independently and seek professional advice as needed. Our articles do not replace personalized career guidance, and we are not responsible for decisions made based on this information.”
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.