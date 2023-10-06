ANF arrest nine drug peddlers in countrywide raids

ANF recovered 76.8 kg hashish and 40.7 kg opium in Islamabad.

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has arrested nine drug peddlers and recovered 212 kg drugs from their possession in countrywide raids.

ANF spokesman said that 76.8 kg hashish and 40.7 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle near M-1, Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad. During the operation, two accused residents of Islamabad were arrested. In another operation in Bahria Town Phase-1, ANF recovered 100 grams of cocaine from a resident going in a vehicle. On the plantation of the accused, two more facilitators were also arrested.

In the third operation, 2.3 kg of hashish concealed in a car on GT Road Gujarat was recovered. During the operation, two accused residents of Nowshera and Swat were arrested.

The spokesman informed that in the fourth operation, 200 grams of Ice drug was recovered from a resident near Sialkot University. An accused, resident of South Waziristan who was going to Sharjah by flight number PA-812 was arrested at Multan Airport. 115 grams of hashish concealed in the shoes and walnut shells was recovered.

240 Ecstasy tablets were recovered from a parcel at a courier office in Hayatabad. The recovered tablets were being smuggled to Multan by hiding them in a juicer blender. 5 kg hashish, 6 kg Ice and 80 kg crystals were recovered from a vehicle and a house in the Pasni area in Balochistan.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered against all the accused while further investigations are under process.