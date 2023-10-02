Advertisement
ANF arrests eight drug peddlers in seven raids

Articles
  • 45.6 kg hashish and 12 kg opium recovered from a vehicle.
  • 3 cocaine capsules  recovered from possession of a passenger.
  • 7 kg heroin recovered from possession of accused from Kasur.
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested eight drug peddlers in seven raids and also recovered 139 kilograms of drugs from their possession.

ANF spokesman said 45.6 kg hashish and 12 kg opium were recovered from a vehicle intercepted near Motorway Toll Plaza Khanewal. A resident of Islamabad was smuggling drugs by hiding them in secret cavities of a car.

In another operation at Allama Iqbal International Airport, 53 cocaine-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused had reached Lahore from Muscat by flight number PK-230, he said.

The spokesman informed that in a joint operation conducted by ANF and Pakistan Rangers Punjab in Kasur, four suspects were arrested while 7 kg heroin was recovered from the possession of the accused, residents of Lahore and Kasur.

In the fourth operation at Sialkot International Airport, 50 Ice and 50 hashish-filled capsules were recovered from the possession of a passenger. The accused, a resident of Pakpattan, was leaving for Doha by flight number QR-631. Nine kg of hashish was recovered from a resident arrested from Ghazar Taos Bala Bazaar.

In a joint operation, ANF and FC Balochistan seized 40 kg of Ice drug from five parcels recovered from a bus intercepted at Luck Pass check post. Drugs were being smuggled to Karachi under the guise of vehicle spare parts.

In the seventh operation, 25 kg of hashish concealed for smuggling near Padrak, Pasni area was recovered.

Cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are under process.

