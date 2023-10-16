ANF arrests three drug peddlers, seizes 108kg drugs

Advertisement
  • 24.8 kg hashish recovered from accused at Karachi.
  • ANF seized 180 grams Ice from parcel booked for Dubai.
  • Separate cases registered under Anti-Narcotics Act.
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) arrested three drug peddlers and recovered 108 kg drugs from their possession in five different raids.

ANF Headquarters spokesman informed that 24.8 kg hashish was recovered from an accused, resident of Kohat arrested on Super Highway Karachi. On the pointation of the accused, a co-accused, resident of Karachi was also arrested.

In another operation at Jinnah International Airport, Karachi Courier Office, ANF recovered 180 grams Ice drug from a parcel booked for Dubai. 30 kg hashish concealed in doors of a vehicle was recovered on Sibi Road Quetta. During the operation, an accused, resident of Naseerabad was arrested.

Drugs concealed for the purpose of smuggling were recovered in Chagai and Kach districts. 25 kg hashish, 8 kg heroin, 1 kg opium, 30 grams ice drug and 20 kg prohibited materials were recovered.

Separate cases have been registered against the accused under Anti-Narcotics Act while further investigations are underway.

