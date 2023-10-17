Advertisement
ANF busts gang involved in online drug trafficking

Articles
  • 33 ready parcels of drugs recovered from arrested suspects.
  • ANF recovered 53 kg of hashish, 1.6kg ice and 1.2kg opium.
  • Gang involved in drug trafficking through online apps in Pakistan.
RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a drug trafficking gang operating across the country through online apps.

The ANF arrested eleven members of a group involved in drug trafficking through Internet.

ANF ​​spokesman said that 33 parcels of drugs have been recovered from the arrested suspects. The ANF teams recovered 53 kg  of hashish, 1.6kg ice and 1.2kg  of opium .

ANF ​​said that the network of the group involved in drug trafficking through online apps is spread across all four provinces.

However, further investigation into drug trafficking through online apps is being conducted.

Also Read

Terrorists use Afghan SIMs in most crimes in KP
Terrorists use Afghan SIMs in most crimes in KP

CTD has revealed that most Afghan SIMs are used in terrorism and...

According to the authorities, it is not impossible for the employees of e-commerce platforms to be involved in heinous acts. The complaints of drug trafficking through the Internet were continuously received and the arrested accused were supplying drugs by registering companies on online shopping platforms.

Earlier, The Anti-Terrorism Department has revealed in a report that most Afghan SIMs are used in terrorism and extortion crimes in Khyber Pakhtunkwa (KPK), Bol News reported.

According to details, the Anti-Terrorism Department compiled a report in which 830 cases of terrorism and extortion have been recorded in KP.

