ANF busts gang involved in online drug trafficking

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has busted a drug trafficking gang operating across the country through online apps.

The ANF arrested eleven members of a group involved in drug trafficking through Internet.

ANF ​​spokesman said that 33 parcels of drugs have been recovered from the arrested suspects. The ANF teams recovered 53 kg of hashish, 1.6kg ice and 1.2kg of opium .

ANF ​​said that the network of the group involved in drug trafficking through online apps is spread across all four provinces.

However, further investigation into drug trafficking through online apps is being conducted.

According to the authorities, it is not impossible for the employees of e-commerce platforms to be involved in heinous acts. The complaints of drug trafficking through the Internet were continuously received and the arrested accused were supplying drugs by registering companies on online shopping platforms.

