ANF foils attempt to smuggle drugs through train

RAWALPINDI: The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) conducted an operation at the Rawalpindi Railway Station and recovered hashish and ice hidden in the engine of the train while foiling a drug smuggling attempt.

According to the details, the railway employees were found involved in drug smuggling. The Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) foiled the drug smuggling attempt while taking action at the Rawalpindi Railway Station.

ANF ​​spokesman said that 12 kg hashish and 1 kg ice hidden in the engine of the train have been recovered.

The spokesperson said that during the operation, the driver and assistant driver of the train were arrested on the spot for drug smuggling.

According to ANF, the railway employees resident of Peshawar were smuggling drugs by hiding them in the engine room of the train.

The cases have been registered against the accused under the Anti-Narcotics Act and further investigation has been started.

