Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
ANF recovers 39 Kg drugs, arrests nine drug peddlers 

ANF recovers 39 Kg drugs, arrests nine drug peddlers 

Articles
Advertisement
ANF recovers 39 Kg drugs, arrests nine drug peddlers 

ANF recovers 39 Kg drugs, arrests nine drug peddlers 

Advertisement
  • ANF recovered five kg charras from car near Islamabad.
  • 4 suspects including two women arrested at Multan Airport.
  • The cases under Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered.
Advertisement

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 39 kilograms of drugs and arrested nine drug peddlers including an Afghan national.

Spokesman of ANF informed that in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered five kg charras from a car and netted two accused including a woman. In the second operation, four suspects including two women residents of Bhakkar were arrested at Multan International Airport while a total of 1650 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the bags of the accused, going to Saudi Arabia by flight number PA-870.

In the third operation, an Afghan citizen and a resident of Peshawar were arrested near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza. 1030 grams of heroin and 440 grams of Ice were recovered from the vehicle of the accused. In the fourth operation, one kg of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a passenger, traveling in a bus stopped on Sheikh Sarwar Road DG Khan.

In the fifth operation conducted in the Nokundi area, 30 kg of opium was recovered which was stored to supply to another group.

Also Read

FIA offloads man travelling to Greece on illegal passport
FIA offloads man travelling to Greece on illegal passport

The accused was named Akhlaq Farooq. He travels on the passport of...

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Pakistan News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story