ANF recovers 39 Kg drugs, arrests nine drug peddlers 

RAWALPINDI: Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF) has recovered 39 kilograms of drugs and arrested nine drug peddlers including an Afghan national.

Spokesman of ANF informed that in an operation conducted near Motorway Toll Plaza Islamabad, ANF recovered five kg charras from a car and netted two accused including a woman. In the second operation, four suspects including two women residents of Bhakkar were arrested at Multan International Airport while a total of 1650 grams of Ice drug was recovered from the bags of the accused, going to Saudi Arabia by flight number PA-870.

In the third operation, an Afghan citizen and a resident of Peshawar were arrested near Kot Abdul Malik Toll Plaza. 1030 grams of heroin and 440 grams of Ice were recovered from the vehicle of the accused. In the fourth operation, one kg of Ice drug was recovered from the possession of a passenger, traveling in a bus stopped on Sheikh Sarwar Road DG Khan.

In the fifth operation conducted in the Nokundi area, 30 kg of opium was recovered which was stored to supply to another group.

Cases under the Anti-Narcotics Act have been registered while further investigations are under process.