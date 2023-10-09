Anushka Sharma Shares Joy As Virat Kohli Steer India to Triumph in World Cup 2023

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma consistently set relationship goals.

Power couple Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma consistently set relationship goals. They are each other’s rock in difficult times and are always there for one another. When Virat Kohli plays, Anushka Sharma frequently joins him and is often seen roaring the hardest for him. Every time Team India wins a match, the actress never fails to express her happiness and shower her husband with affection. It was the same again this time! Anushka posted a picture of Virat and KL Rahul on her Instagram page after the two cricketers led team India to win in the World Cup 2023 match.

India defeated Australia last night in a thrilling match of the ICC ODI World Cup 2023. India defeated Australia thanks to heroic performances from Virat Kohli and KL Rahul. Anushka shared a message by the International Cricket Council on Monday morning that congratulated India’s victory. The post included KL Rahul and Virat. Anushka used a blue heart emoji when sharing the article.

Athiya Shetty, KL Rahul’s wife and an actress, was pleased with Team India’s victory yesterday. She uploaded a video of KL Rahul hitting the winning six on her Instagram stories. She added the words “Best guy ever” and an emoji of a red heart.

Riteish Deshmukh also hailed Virat and KL Rahul and rejoiced over India’s victory. He added, “Architects of today’s victory – absolute master class by @imVkohli & @klrahul – thundering start for India. #WorldCup2023 #IndVsAus.” Sophie Choudry tweeted, “Let’s go Indiaaaaaa Congrats #teamindia esp @imVkohli and @klrahul … superb innings, wonderful start to our World Cup!!! #WorldCup2023 #KLRahul #ViratKohli.”

Vamika’s parents, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma, are happy. As word spread online that Anushka and Virat were expecting their second child, they began to make headlines. According to a report, Anushka may be in the second trimester and Virat and Anushka are expecting their second child after Vamika. There hasn’t been any confirmation of this report, though.

