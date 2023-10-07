Audi e-Tron GT latest price in Pakistan – October 2023

The Audi e-Tron GT is an electric sports car made by the German carmaker Audi. It started as a concept car in 2018 but became a real car that you can buy. It’s part of Audi’s electric and hybrid car series called e-Tron, and people like it because it’s fast, luxurious, and cares about the environment.

Audi E-Tron Price in Pakistan:

The regular Audi e-Tron GT costs Rs58,000,000, and the sportier Audi e-Tron GT RS is Rs81,000,000.

Color Options:

You can pick different colors like gray, red, or black.

Efficient Battery and Charging:

One thing that makes this car special is its battery. It’s a super-advanced one that charges fast and lets you drive a long way without stopping. When you charge it at a special station, you can get enough power for 100 kilometers in just 5 minutes. If your battery is almost empty, it takes about 22.5 minutes to fill it up to 80%.

You can also charge it at home, but you need some extra equipment to do it quickly.

Exterior Design:

The car looks good on the outside, and its lights are fancy. It’s designed to be aerodynamic, which helps it go fast and use less energy.

Interior Comfort and Technology:

Inside, there’s a big glass roof that lets in lots of light. You can control the car’s entertainment and information on a big screen in the middle. The steering wheel is comfy and adjustable, and there are cup holders for everyone.

