Babar Azam reaches Ahmedabad for World Cup Captains Day

Babar and Rohit came to the stage together.

The second match of Pakistan is scheduled in Hyderabad.

The World Cup will start on Thursday in India.

The captain of Pakistan cricket team Babar Azam has reached Ahmedabad through a special flight in the participation of World Cup Captains Day.

The Pakistan cricket team is present in Hyderabad, where the national team will play its first match against the Netherlands on October 6.

The second match of the Pakistan cricket team is also scheduled for Hyderabad on October 10 against Sri Lanka.

The World Cup will start Thursday at the Ahmedabad Cricket Stadium. The former captain of the Indian team, Sachin Tendulkar, will bring the trophy to the ground and announce the opening ceremony of the World Cup.

Before the opening ceremony, the captain of the national team, Babar Azam, reached Ahmedabad from Hyderabad Deccan by a special plane, where the captain’s day is scheduled.

Advertisement Hyderabad ✈️ Ahmedabad Our captain is all set for the ICC Captains’ Day ©️#CWC23 pic.twitter.com/N6TwAGFocb — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) October 4, 2023

The captains of Afghanistan and the Netherlands were first called on stage in the Captain’s Day ceremony.

The captain of the Afghan cricket team, Hashmatullah, said that he is not nervous; he is excited and will enjoy the World Cup.

The captains of Sri Lanka and Bangladesh were called together on the stage, and both captains said that we are friends and not rivals.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and host India captain Rohit Sharma came on stage together.

On this occasion, Babar Azam said that we did not feel that we were in India at all; we felt that we were in our own country. We were not expecting such a wonderful reception; we received a great reception in Hyderabad. We will give 100 percent in the World Cup and have worked hard for it.

Indian team captain Rohit Sharma said that it is a matter of pride to lead the Indian team and that they will do everything they can to win the World Cup.

Rohit Sharma said that he is not thinking about the host team winning in the past; the World Cup will be a tough tournament, but he will enjoy it.

Similarly, the captains of South Africa and Australia were called on the stage together.

Australian captain Pat Cummins said that he is looking forward to the World Cup, cricket fans in India are huge, and there is noise, while South African captain Timba Bavuma said that he has experience playing in India.

