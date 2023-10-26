Bad news for undefeated Team India in World Cup

Hardik Pandya suffered injury against Bangladesh

He will not participate in the next four matches.

The medical team is hopeful for a speedy recovery.

Another bad news has come out regarding Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder of Team India, who is unbeaten to date in the ICC World Cup 2023.

A few days ago, Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder of the Indian cricket team, who suffered an injury in the match against Bangladesh, has not been fully fit yet.

In light of the injury, the participation of the all-rounder in the match against England was also said to be doubtful.

Moreover, now the news has come out in the Indian media that Hardik is also facing a minor injury, due to which the Indian all-rounder will not be able to participate in the England match and three more matches of the World Cup.

According to the Indian media, the medical team cannot allow him to participate in the game until he fully recovers from the injury.

As per the medical team, they are hopeful of sending Hardik on the pitch soon.

On the other hand, BCCI sources say that the team management is ready to wait for Hardik for the important matches of the World Cup instead of bringing in a replacement for Hardik Pandya.

