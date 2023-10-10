Bandits attack police camp in Rahim Yar Khan

Five police personnel were injured as a result of the attack.

Operatives of the Andhar gang, along with Sindh decoits, attacked police.

More police forces have also been called across the district.

Advertisement

Rahim Yar Khan: The bandits of the Andhar gang attacked the police camp, police camp, and police van on Tuesday in Kacha rea, injuring five police personnel, Bol News reported.

According to details, the DPO, Rahim Yar Khan Rizwan Gondal, said that operatives of the Andhar gang, along with robbers from Sindh, attacked the police camp and police van with hand grenades and rockets in the Kacha area.

However, the injured police personnel were shifted to the hospital for further treatment and cure. In addition to that, the DPO further claims that the attack was carried out in revenge for the deaths of the leader of the Andhar gang and his associates, but those who challenged the writ of the state will be executed.

Furthermore, more police force has also been called in the area of Kot Sabzal police station.

However, to protect the lives and property of the people, the police are fighting with all their might against the criminal dacoits.

Also Read Two policemen guarding polio team killed in Quetta Two female polio workers part of the vaccination team remained safe. Attack...

Advertisement

Earlier, two policemen were killed in an attack on a polio vaccination team in the outskirts of Quetta’s Kili Nawa area on Tuesday.

The incident took place during the launch of the immunization drive in Balochistan province, aiming to vaccinate more than 2.5 million children against polio.

The health department has formed over 11,500 teams for the vaccination campaign.