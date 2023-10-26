Beggars: FIA tightens screening of outgoing passengers at airports

A special letter has been issued to all airports to prevent beggary.

74 passengers were offloaded from airports across country.

DG FIA said passports of accused involved in begging will be blocklist.

KARACHI: The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) has launched strict screening of outgoing passengers to control the traveling of accused allegedly involved in begging in abroad.

According to the details, strict screening of passengers is going on under the direction of Director General FIA. A special letter has been issued to all airports to prevent beggary.

DG FIA said that 74 passengers were offloaded from airports across the country. Passengers were offloaded and moved to anti-human trafficking circles.

He said that the passports of the accused involved in begging will be blocklist. The Umrah pilgrims should be allowed to go based on travel history analysis report.

In this regard, DG FIA further said that complete screening and profiling of Umrah pilgrims should be ensured.

He said that checking of passengers’ luggage should be ensured. It should be ensured that Umrah pilgrims have the required amount.

Earlier, Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) in the Central Punjab Zone (CP Zone) arrested three suspects involved in human smuggling and hundi-hawala from Swat and Abbottabad.

During an operation, the Commercial Banking Circle Peshawar, a part of FIA, arrested two individuals with links to counterfeit currency.