Big Ant Studios carve out video game Cricket 24

Big Ant Studios has carved out a place in the sports simulation game market with cricket-centric products. Their most recent release, “Cricket 24,” has piqued the interest and excitement of both cricket fans and gamers. However, early indications suggest that this iteration may not yet be striking all the appropriate notes. Cricket 24′ on the pitch, promising to give an immersive cricketing experience on the PlayStation 5. Given Big Ant’s track record with cricket games, the excitement is high. However, following closer study, the game looks to have numerous significant flaws.

One of the early criticisms was the clunkiness of the gameplay. While realism is important in sports simulations, the controls and player movements in “Cricket 24” do not appear to be as fluid as in other sports simulators. The movements are stiff, and navigating the field can be difficult, detracting from the overall gameplay experience.

On the strong PS5 hardware, the graphics, while better from prior titles, leave plenty to be desired. While the character models are good, the stadium environments are lacking in the gloss and detail that players have come to expect from next-generation platforms. Despite these early difficulties, it’s crucial to note that “Cricket 24” is still in its early phases, and Big Ant Studios has a track record of improving their titles after they’ve been released. It’s too soon to dismiss it completely, and aficionados of cricket games may find redeeming features in this latest addition.

To summarise, “Cricket 24” shows promise but now appears to be a clumsy cousin in the field of sports simulations. Time will tell whether Big Ant Studios’ latest project can be refined into a polished cricketing experience that truly shines on the PlayStation 5.

