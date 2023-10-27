BMW i8 Price in Pakistan 2023

The BMW i8, a plug-in hybrid sports car developed by BMW under the “BMW i” sub-brand, is one of the flagship products offered by BMW.

The car was first introduced as the BMW Concept Vision Efficient Dynamics at the Frankfurt Motor Show in 2009. The approximate prices of the BMW i8 Coupe and the BMW i8 Roadster in Pakistan are provided as follows:

BMW i8 Coupe Price in PKR: PKR 49,720,000

BMW i8 Exterior Designing

The BMW i8 is equipped with a 1.5-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine and an electric motor, generating a combined power of 356 bhp.

With its lightweight construction, the BMW i8 offers impressive performance, reaching zero to sixty in under 4.5 seconds and boasting a top speed of 250 km/h.

The car’s design features signature butterfly doors and extensive use of LED lights, giving it a distinct and futuristic appearance.

BMW i8 Interior

The BMW i8’s all-electric range and fuel efficiency vary depending on the region.

In Europe, the battery power can last up to 37 kilometers, while in the United States, the range decreases to approximately 25 kilometers.

The car boasts impressive fuel efficiency, with an average of around 2.1 liters per 100 km in the UK and 3.1 liters per 100 km in the United States, owing to variations in environmental protection laws between the regions.

BMW i8 Specifications

The BMW i8 is a unique combination of cutting-edge technology and sleek design.

Its specifications include a 1.5-liter turbocharged internal combustion engine, an electric motor with 356 bhp, and various other features such as butterfly doors and LED lights, contributing to its distinctive and futuristic appeal.

