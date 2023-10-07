Body of gang-raped victim girl recovered from Canal in Bahawalpur 

Girl’s body recovered from canal has been identified as Karishma.

Girl allegedly gang-raped and then her body was thrown into canal.

Three accused arrested and a case has been registered against them.

BAHAWALPUR: The body of an 18-year-old girl was recovered from a canal in the Cholistan area of Bahawalpur.

Police said that the girl’s body recovered from the canal has been identified as Karishma, who was allegedly gang-raped and then her body was thrown into the canal.

The police further said that while taking action, three accused have been arrested and a case has been registered against them.

According to the police, Karishma was abducted on the intervening night of October 3 and 4, and her body was found in a canal in Qasimwala Bungalow in Tehsil Yazman.

