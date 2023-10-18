Bombing on Hospital: Doctors to observe black day on Oct 19

Various doctors’ association said Israel crossed all limits in Gaza.

Bombardment on hospital is clear violation of Geneva Convention.

Doctors demanded to send medical and humanitarian aid to Gaza.

Advertisement

KARACHI: Pakistani doctors’ organizations have announced Black Day on October 19 across the country in protest against Israel’s war crimes in Gaza and the world’s criminal silence.

The different doctors’ association stated that Israel has crossed all limits in the current Gaza offensive.

The Israeli bombardment of Al-Ahli Hospital in Gaza is a clear violation of the Geneva Convention. In protest, Pakistani doctors and medical staff will wear black bands and hold demonstrations today.

President of Pakistan Islamic Medical Association (PIMA) Dr. Abdul Aziz Memon, Prof Dr. Sohail Akhtar, Dr Abdul Ghafoor Shoro, Dr Qaiser Sajjad, and Dr Faisal jointly stated in a press release on Wednesday that, Geneva Convention clearly states that in war situation the health care facilities, health care workers, and medical aid would not be disturbed.

“Isreal on the other hand has actually deprived the suffering Palestinians in Gaza of the necessary medical aid”. Yesterday it carried the most un-imaginable act of barbarism by bombarding Baptist Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza, killing hundreds of patients and civilians who were taking refuge in and around the hospital.

Medical organizations asked the UNO and WHO, and also the Pakistani and other Governments: Why on earth is Israel allowed to continue its criminal acts, and why the world bodies and governments do not stop the blatant killing of innocent civilians.

Advertisement

Also Read President condemns brutal Israeli airstrike on hospital in Gaza He expressed his deep shock over tragic loss of innocent lives. President...

Doctors demanded from the Pakistani government to condemn the Israeli barbarism in severest form and send medical and humanitarian aid to Gaza immediately as the health care structure in Gaza is broken and both medical aid and human resources are exhausted already.