BSEK Controller Imran Butt dismissed for irregularities, changes in matric results

KARACHI: Controller of the Board of Secondary Education Karachi (BSEK), Imran Butt has been dismissed from his office due to irregularities and alterations detected in the results of matriculation examinations.

In his place, Deputy Controller Khalid Ehsan has been designated as the Acting Controller of Examinations.

To investigate the irregularities surrounding the results, a three-member committee has been established.

The committee comprises Khalid Ehsan, Shaiq Ahmed, and Munir Ahsan, who will be tasked with probing the issue of result modifications and identifying those responsible.

The irregularities in the results came to the attention of Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar, who promptly instructed the relevant authorities to initiate an inquiry into the matter.