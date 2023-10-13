Bugti directs illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan before Nov 01

He said this policy is about illegal aliens, regardless of country.

ISLAMABAD: Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti directed all illegal immigrants to leave Pakistan before the deportation deadline of November 01 otherwise the state would show no compromise in this regard.

In a statement regarding the Afghan nationals, Caretaker Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said that there was a discussion regarding the repatriation of the Afghan nationals in which all the stakeholders were present. He said it was decided to give a grace period to the Afghan nationals when there were many people and there was a demand from them that people wanted to go voluntarily.

He said that those who want to go by November 1 should go after that stat show no compromise. He said since the first day it has been said that this is not just an Afghan-based policy, this policy is about illegal aliens, regardless of the country they belong to.

Sarfraz Bugti said that when it comes to illegal residents, whether they are Afghans or any foreigners who have visas, we have not said anything to them but the government is only sending illegal foreigners.

