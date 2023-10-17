Advertisement
CAA decides to impose a ban on smoking, tobacco products 

  • CAA issued a circular to notify a ban on smoking.
  • CAA administration decided to take action against.
  • Airport passes of violating employees will be canceled.
KARACHI: The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has decided to impose a ban on smoking and the use of all kinds of tobacco products at Karachi International Airport.

The CAA issued a circular to notify a ban on smoking and the use of all tobacco products including pan, chalia, and gutka on the premises of Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport.

The CAA administration has decided to take action against those who chew pan chalaia, smoke and eat snuff inside the terminal building of Karachi Airport. The ban will be applied from November 6.

In this regard, strict orders have also been issued to the employees of all companies including CAA and airlines working at Karachi Airport.

Airport entry passes of violating employees will be canceled.  Airports Security Force(ASF) and CAA Vigilance have been directed to keep strict vigilance.

There will also be a fine of 1000 against those who chew pan, chalia, and gutka, the airport administration found signs of pan-gutka spitting in the terminal building including elevators, and exits of the airport, after which the ban was decided.

