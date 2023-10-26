Changan’s newest addition, the Changan CX70 2023, has made its way to the Pakistani market, offering an impressive array of features and specifications.

With its sleek exterior design and powerful engine, the Changan CX70 aims to establish itself as a leading contender in the Pakistani automotive industry.

Changan CX70 Price in Pakistan 2023:

Although the exact pricing details for the Changan CX70 2023 have not been officially confirmed, the anticipated price range is estimated to fall between 50 and 65 lac PKR.

This competitive pricing places the Changan CX70 in a favorable position within its market segment in Pakistan.

Advertisement

Changan CX70 2023 Exterior:

The Changan CX70 2023 boasts a striking 7-seater SUV design, featuring a front engine and rear-wheel-drive configuration.

Equipped with a turbocharged 1.5-liter unit, the vehicle delivers an impressive 110 kW (148 hp) of power, complemented by 230 Nm of torque.

With a fuel economy rating of approximately 7.6 liters per 100 km (13.2 km/liter), the Changan CX70 presents an ideal blend of power and efficiency.

Changan CX70 2023 Interior:

Measuring at 4705x1800x1775mm, the Changan CX70 2023 offers a spacious and comfortable interior environment.

Advertisement

Its larger wheelbase of 2780mm contributes to enhanced stability and a smooth driving experience.

The interior features a dual-tone design, incorporating 11 control screens, a leather steering wheel, an electrically adjustable driver seat, automatic air conditioning, and cruise control, ensuring a comfortable and convenient journey for passengers.

Changan CX70 2023: Features and Specifications:

Equipped with a 1.0-liter SOHC 12-valve engine (K10B), the Changan CX70 demonstrates exceptional performance and reliability, making it suitable for navigating diverse road conditions.

With an estimated fuel efficiency of 18–19 km/l in urban settings and 20–22 km/l on highways, the Changan CX70 strikes a balance between power and fuel economy, catering to the varying needs of drivers.

Changan CX70 2023 Release Date and Price:

Advertisement

The specific launch date for the Changan CX70 2023 in Pakistan has yet to be confirmed, but it is expected to be introduced in the market in 2023.

With its release, the Changan CX70 is anticipated to make a significant impact in the automotive sector, providing consumers with an attractive and feature-rich SUV option.

As further details about the launch date and pricing become available, this page will provide updated information to keep readers informed about the Changan CX70’s market debut.

This comprehensive guide offers valuable insights into the Changan CX70 2023, presenting a holistic overview of its key features, performance capabilities, and anticipated market impact.

Also Read Changan Alsvin latest price in Pakistan – Oct 2023 The automotive market in Pakistan is evolving, and one car that has...