Child’s In-Flight Costume with Flashing Lights Sparks Debate

Child’s flashing light costume sparks online debate.

Mixed reactions: Amusement vs. safety concerns.

Video goes viral with around one million views on TikTok and Instagram.

Online users shared a viral video of a young child flying while dressed in a costume with flashing lights. The netizens are split on this garment with the constant blinking lights. While some people found the comical outfit amusing, others weren’t as amused. Some have even said that the dress’ flashes can be dangerous for people who have epilepsy.

The video was first published on TikTok and then moved to Instagram. It was posted on the Passenger Shaming page. Videos of passengers acting in peculiar, odd, and occasionally cringe-inducing ways are all over the Instagram page. The description for this video shows a child in a light-up costume simply asks, “WWYD? [What would you do].” The first scene in the video is of a crowded airplane’s cabin. Rays of flashing lights can soon be observed within the cabin.

The reason for such is apparent as the camera shifts to the opposite side. A child wearing a white costume is the source of the light. The costume’s blue, pink, orange, and green lights flash nonstop as the video comes to a close.

Take a look at the post below:

A few months ago, the video was published. It has had around one million views since then. Additionally, the share has received a number of comments. While some people claimed that the film depicts a humorous scene, others weren’t shy about voicing their displeasure.

Check out the responses below:

“It’s a kid being a kid, let them enjoy their flight. I get more annoyed with people who talk loudly and who have their reading lights on. Reading lights at night is the real mood destroyed,” shared an Instagram user.

“Cute in theory, but a major trigger for someone with epilepsy. Mom of an epileptic here. Seizures aren’t something to mess around with,” added another.

“I would do nothing. Children are children, they’re happy and not fussy. A win is a win,” joined a third. “Really inconsiderate parents,” wrote a fourth.

