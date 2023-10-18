Chinese Railway Company to build Karachi local train system: CM

Vice President of China Railway Company met with CM

KARACHI: Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Justice (Retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the Chinese Railway Construction Company will build Karachi’s local train system.

The President and Vice President of China Railway Construction Company met the Caretaker Chief Minister Sindh Maqbool Baqir in which it was agreed to complete the Karachi Circular Railway(KCR) Project.

The caretaker chief minister said that the circular railway land issues have almost been resolved while the sovereign guarantee issue of the KCR project will also be resolved.

He further said that the route of the Karachi Circular Railway is spread over about 43 kilometers (27 miles), intricately connecting Karachi’s diverse landscape, including industrial zones, residential neighborhoods, and bustling commercial districts. It weaves through pivotal locations such as Karachi City Station, Landhi, Malir, Drigh Road, and Orangi.

Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar said that the Chinese railway company will build the Karachi local train system.

