Cipher case: Imran Khan, Qureshi to be indicted on Oct 17

The Special Court hearing cases under the Official Secrets Act is due to indict PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in cipher case on October 17.

The hearing of cipher case against Qureshi was conducted in the Adiala Jail by Special Court judge Abul Hasanat Zulqarnain.

Special prosecutor Zulfiqar Naqvi and PTI lawyer Salman Safdar appeared in the hearing.

Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) team investigation officer also presented the challan copy to the court, which were later also distributed to the accused in following case.

The Special Court will indict PTI Chairman Imran khan and VC Qureshi in the cipher case on October 17.

The court adjourned the hearing till October 17.

Former prime minister Imran Khan remains behind bars for more than two months, as he was detained in the Toshakhana case.

Although Islamabad High Court (IHC) revoked his jail sentence on August 29, but he could not be freed as he had already been arrested in the cipher case from jail.

On August 19, Shah Mahmood Quresh was arrested by the FIA in connection with the ongoing investigation into diplomatic cypher which had gone missing from the possession of the PTI Chairman Imran Khan.

It was revealed that an FIR was registered against Qureshi in the case on August 15 regarding the missing classified document.

The case was registered against Qureshi under Section 5 and 9 of the Official Secrets Act 1923 which was promulgated into law earlier today after being signed by the president.

The complaint said that Imran Khan, foreign minister Qureshi and their associates are involved in communication of information in secret classified documents by “twisting the facts to achieve their ulterior motives and personal gains in a matter prejudicial to the interests of state security.”