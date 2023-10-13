CM Domki seeks federal govt assistance for flood affectees

He said flood caused loss of Rs 700 billion in province.

QUETTA: Caretaker Chief Minister Balochistan Ali Mardan Khan Domki urged the federal government to provide assistance from 20 percent grant sharing of Balochistan in Geneva funds and expedite the process of support for the implementation of the program agreed with the provincial government for the rehabilitation of flood affected sectors.

The chief minister told the meeting of the Policy and Strategy Committee that last year 2022 flood caused a loss of more than Rs 700 billion in the province so the province is suffering from financial difficulties.

Ali Mardan Khan Domki participated in the meeting through a video link and expressed his views on the situation in Balochistan. The devastating rains and floods caused huge losses, the most damage happened in Balochistan after Sindh.

Sharing data, he said 321,019 houses were destroyed in Balochistan while 96,166 were partially affected, 43 bridges were washed away, at least 2280 km of the road network was destroyed, and as,many as 1039 educational institutions were destroyed while 1793 were partially affected.

Ali Mardan Khan Domki said that the funds allocated for Balochistan in the international rehabilitation aid are insufficient, which must be increased in proportion to the losses.

The chief minister approved the appointment of a Project Director from the panel of officers recommended by the Policy and Strategy Committee Forum for immediate implementation of the 100-million-dollar national project in the province. And reiterated the commitment that rehabilitation activities in flood affected areas in Balochistan will be further enhanced and coordinated.