CM Sindh directs to study viability of plastic roads in province  

KARACHI: Caretaker Sindh Chief Minister Justice (retd) Maqbool Baqar presiding over a meeting of the Works & Services department directed to study the viability of the concept of the plastic road by comparing the same with the world’s best practices.

This he said while reviewing the development portfolio of the Works & Services Department here at CM House. The meeting was attended by Chief Secretary and other concerned officers.

Secretary Works Nawaz Sohoo briefing the CM said that in the ADP 2023-24 there were 956 schemes with an allocation of Rs 89,500.5 million against which Rs 39026.73 million have been released while the expenditures made so far come to Rs18089 million.

The Secretary Works briefed the CM about the progress of inspections, its observations, and findings along with recommendations conducted by him and his office in various districts of Sindh. He also showed the CM a new inspection proforma, and its parameters developed by the department.

The CM directed the Works department to add a new column in the inspection report proforma to reflect the `causes and details about the revision of the scheme/project.’

He also directed the works department to include a column in the inspection proforma about the performance of the contractor and officers involved in that project. For this purpose, the CM said that the services of any renowned engineering University could be hired for third-party inspection and validation of any chosen development scheme/project.

Baqar directed the works dept to take stern departmental action against the delinquent officers involved in corrupt practices and causing poor work of different development projects. He also directed the department to rationalize the proposed inspection mechanism, where the Secretary would visit schemes categorized as of high importance so that the efficiency and effectiveness of inspections may be increased.

He categorically told the works department that there would be zero tolerance for sub-standard work and those involved must be taken to the task.

Secretary W&S briefed about the PWD Manual and mandate assigned to various field formations/offices of the department. He also informed the CMN about the monitoring mechanism of various projects. At this, CM Baqar directed that for every major development project, there should be digital recordings, images, or videos at every stage of the project.

The secretary briefed the CM about his field visits to inspect the development schemes of Road / Buildings Sectors of districts Badin, Tharparkar, Umerkot, Tando Muhammad Khan, Tando Allahyar, Matiari, Hyderabad, and Sanghar.