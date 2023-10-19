Court awards three death sentences to murderer of girl

Judge Hina Mehwish heard case against nominated accused.

Accused Asif Raza alias Malang had killed 8-year-old in 2020.

The accused also burnt her body and later threw in graveyard.

PESHAWAR: The local court has ordered three death sentences for a man for sexually abusing and killing an 8-year-old girl in Peshawar.

Peshawar’s Child Protection Court Judge Hina Mehwish heard the case of the nominated accused in the case of killing the girl child after sexual assault.

During the hearing, the police said that the accused Asif Raza alias Malang had killed the 8-year-old girl after sexually assaulting her. After killing the girl, the accused also burnt her body and then the accused threw the burnt body in the graveyard.

The police said that a case was registered against the accused in the Badh Bair police station under various provisions. The police had completed the investigation and submitted the challan in the court.

After convicting the accused, the court sentenced him to death three times and ordered a fine of Rs 1,000,000.

It should be noted that the murder of an 8-year-old girl took place on November 18, 2020. The people of the area closed Kohat Road to all kinds of traffic for several days after the incident.