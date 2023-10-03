Court bars police from arresting PTI’s Sher Afzal Marwat 

A hearing held in IHC on request of Sher Afzal Marwat.

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court(IHC) stopped the police from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat, a member of Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf’s legal team without court permission.

A hearing was held in the Islamabad High Court on the request of Sher Afzal Marwat, a member of the PTI legal team, during which the High Court asked the police and other parties for the details of the cases filed against Sher Afzal Marwat.

During the hearing, the court inquired, telling him that the name of Sher Afzal Marwat is not included in the Exit Control Lists(ECL).

After hearing the arguments of the parties, Islamabad High Court Justice Arbab Muhammad Tahir stopped the police from arresting Sher Afzal Marwat without prior permission and adjourned further hearing of the case till Friday.

It should be noted that a few days ago, there was a fight between Sher Afzal Marwat and PML-N Afnanullah on a private TV talk show, in which both of them beat each other badly.

However, Afnanullah later filed a case against Sher Afzal Marwat.