Court orders police to produce Sheikh Rashid within week

LHC Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard petition.

RPO Pindi Syed Khurram Ali appeared in court.

The court adjourned hearing of case for a week.

Advertisement

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court(LHC) Rawalpindi Bench ordered the police to produce former federal minister Sheikh Rashid within a week.

Lahore High Court Rawalpindi Bench Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan heard the petition filed against the detention of former Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, in which Regional Police Officer (RPO) Rawalpindi Syed Khurram Ali appeared in the court.

Sheikh Rashid’s attorney, Sardar Abdul Razzak, claimed that his client was taken into custody at a rented residence within the housing society, and his nephew was also detained.

Justice Sadaqat Ali Khan asked whether the police would present the AML chief or write a letter to the court, responding to which the police officer requested the court to grant an additional 15 days.

On this, the court said that 15 days is too much, it is not a common case and even two days will be too much.

Justice Sadaqat Ali said, “I am giving another 7 days on the request of the petitioner, Sardar Abdul Raziq, if Sheikh Rasheed does not appear within a week, the court will order an FIR”.

Advertisement

Also Read Bushra Bibi files plea in IHC for protection of PTI chief ISLAMABAD: Wife of former prime minister, Bushra Bibi on Monday filed a...

Later, the court adjourned the hearing of the case for a week.