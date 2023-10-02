Advertisement
Edition: English
Court orders to produce Chairman PTI, SM Qureshi in Cypher case

Articles
Court orders to produce Chairman PTI, SM Qureshi in Cypher case

  • Judge Abul Hasanat of Special Court heard case.
  • Judge remarked statements of witnesses were enough to issue notices.
  • Special Court issued notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail for Oct 4.
ISLAMABAD: The Special Court ordered to produce Chairman Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf (PTI) and Co-chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi in the cypher case.

Judge Abul Hasanat of Special Court of Islamabad heard the cypher case, during which PTI’s lawyer requested to provide a copy of the cypher case, which was approved by the court.

The judge remarked that the statements of the witnesses were enough to issue notices to the accused, Chairman PTI and Shah Mahmood are imprisoned in Adiala jail, and both the accused should be produced in the court.

Official Secrets Act Court issued notice to Superintendent Adiala Jail for October 4.

Later, the court staff told lawyer Khalid Yusuf that one day would be required to provide a copy of the cypher case. A copy of the challan will be provided the day after tomorrow.

The court staff told the lawyer that notices had been issued to Chairman PTI Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

It should be noted that the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) submitted a challan in the court against Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood in the cipher case.

The FIA ​​has submitted the challan of the cypher case in the Official Secrets Act court, in which Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman and Vice Chairman have been declared guilty.

FIA has requested PTI Chairman Imran Khan and Shah Mahmood Qureshi to be tried and punished in the challan.

