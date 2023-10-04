Court sends Khawar Maneka to jail on judicial remand

Khawar Maneka presented in court after physical remand.

LAHORE: The Accountability Court on Wednesday sent Khawar Farid Maneka to jail in judicial remand who was arrested in the corruption case.

Senior Civil Judge, Abrar Ali Khan, heard the case and rejected a police request seeking an extension in the physical remand of Mankea.

Khawar Manika, who was arrested in the anti-corruption case, was presented in the accountability court after the 8-day physical remand.

The prosecution showed the marriage hall and 26 shops built on government land to the court through a laptop, while the prosecution team also presented the rent collection registers of the marriage hall and shops to the court.

The prosecution requested for another 5-day physical remand of Khawar Manika, which the court rejected and sent Khawar Manika to jail on judicial remand.

Earlier, Punjab Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) arrested Khawar Farid Maneka, the ex-husband of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi, on illegal construction charges in Lahore.

An ACE spokesperson confirmed the arrest of Maneka saying that he was apprehended on charges of illegally constructing a marriage hall on the cemetery land.

Khawar Maneka, belonging to Pakpattan is a spiritual devotee of the 13th-century mystic Baba Farid Ganj Shakkar.