CTD arrests four wanted terrorists of banned outfit in Buner

PESHAWAR: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested four wanted terrorists of the banned Tehrik-e Taliban Pakistan (TTP) in Buner and recovered ammunition from the possession of the terrorists.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Counter Terrorism Department said arrested terrorists received training in Afghanistan and Kurram. He added that terrorists were instructed by Mufti Sajjad from Afghanistan.

It should be remembered that the involvement of Afghan terrorists in the recent terrorism in Pakistan has also been confirmed.

According to official sources, Afghan terrorists have been involved in illegal activities in Pakistan for a long time and it has been confirmed that Afghan terrorists are involved in recent terrorist incidents in the country.

According to official sources, 14 of the 24 suicide bombers in Pakistan in a few months were Afghans.

According to the sources, 5 terrorists of Tehreek-e-Taliban Afghanistan were involved in the attack in Muslim Bagh on 12 May 2023, 3 out of 5 Afghan terrorists were involved in the attack of terrorists on Zhob Cantt on 12 July 2023, while the suicide attackers of Police Lines Peshawar on January 30, 2023, were also from Afghanistan.

It was also related to Afghanistan and the suicide bombers in Hangu on September 29 2023 were also related to Afghanistan.

Sources say that terrorist networks like TTP in Pakistan have the support of Afghan terrorists.