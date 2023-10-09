Cylinder explosion in Karachi: two injury reports

An incident happened in a fast food shop.

Police have arrested the owner of the shop for an investigation.

Cylinders burst, damaging the surrounding area and the shop.

Karachi: A cylinder was exploded in a fast food shop near Maskan Chowrangi on Monday, as a result of which two injuries were reportedl, Bol news channel reported.

However, the police have arrested three people, including the shop owner, Muhammad Ali, for further investigation. Among the injured are a motorcycle rider and a rickshaw driver.

According to details, the police clarified that, as per initial information, two cylinders were in the shop, and due to the explosion, the goods of the shop came out and scattered on the road, while many vehicles and motorcyles were also damaged.

Added to that, the shop was damaged due to the cylinder burts, although two more cylinders were reported in the shop.

Moreover, the police have arrested three people, including the owner of the shop, Mohammad Ali, in the cylinder blast incident. The arrested persons include a man named Shahwaiz and the manager of the shop, Naeem.

Previously, death toll has risen to 17 in a gas explosion in the port city of Karachi, while several others are injured.

Police said that the explosion went off in a bank building in the Shershah area on Saturday. Meanwhile, TV footage showed the two-floor structure’s windows and doors blown out, with documents scattered across a wide area.

The bomb disposal squad (BDS) also confirmed that the explosion occurred due to gas leakage.