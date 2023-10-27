Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Articles
Advertisement
Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023

Advertisement

The Daihatsu Copen Car price in Pakistan in 2023 has been launched in the market, and the price of all the variants is available.

This 2-door roadster features an aluminum retractable hardtop and is manufactured by the Japanese company Daihatsu.

It is equipped with a 660cc petrol engine paired with either an automatic (CVT) or a 5-speed manual transmission system, generating 63 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque at 3200 rpm.

Variants and Prices

    Advertisement
  • Daihatsu Copen Cero: PKR 2,200,000
  • Daihatsu Copen Robe: PKR 3,125,000
  • Daihatsu Copen Robe S: PKR 2,675,000
  • Daihatsu Copen X-Play: PKR 1,895,000

Difference Between All Variants of Daihatsu Copen

Advertisement

The variants differ in terms of features such as engine specifications, transmission type, safety features, and interior amenities.

Daihatsu Copen Interior and Exterior

Daihatsu Copen boasts a sleek modern design with an exterior featuring LED headlights, a trapezium grille, and an angular hexagon air intake.

The interior offers comfortable fabric-covered seats, power steering, power windows, a stereo speaker system, automatic climate control, and various safety features such as parking sensors and side airbags.

Specifications of Daihatsu Copen

The specifications include details about its bodywork, dimensions, weights, engine type, fuel tank capacity, and aerodynamics.

Advertisement

Daihatsu Copen Colors

The available color options for Daihatsu Copen include white, black, grey, yellow, blue, orange, and Mehroon.

Daihatsu Copen Ground Clearance

The ground clearance of the Daihatsu Copen is 4 inches.

Daihatsu Copen: How Much Cc

The Daihatsu Copen is powered by a 660-cc engine.

Advertisement

Daihatsu Copen Fuel Average

The fuel average of the Daihatsu Copen is 23 km.

Also Read

Daihatsu Cuore New Model Price in Pakistan as of July 2023
Daihatsu Cuore New Model Price in Pakistan as of July 2023

The Daihatsu Cuore is a compact and economical car that is set...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Business News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Follow us on Google News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story