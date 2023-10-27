Daihatsu Copen Car Price in Pakistan 2023

The Daihatsu Copen Car price in Pakistan in 2023 has been launched in the market, and the price of all the variants is available.

This 2-door roadster features an aluminum retractable hardtop and is manufactured by the Japanese company Daihatsu.

It is equipped with a 660cc petrol engine paired with either an automatic (CVT) or a 5-speed manual transmission system, generating 63 hp and 68 lb-ft of torque at 3200 rpm.

Variants and Prices

Advertisement Daihatsu Copen Cero: PKR 2,200,000

Daihatsu Copen Robe: PKR 3,125,000

Daihatsu Copen Robe S: PKR 2,675,000

Daihatsu Copen X-Play: PKR 1,895,000

Difference Between All Variants of Daihatsu Copen

Advertisement

The variants differ in terms of features such as engine specifications, transmission type, safety features, and interior amenities.

Daihatsu Copen Interior and Exterior

Daihatsu Copen boasts a sleek modern design with an exterior featuring LED headlights, a trapezium grille, and an angular hexagon air intake.

The interior offers comfortable fabric-covered seats, power steering, power windows, a stereo speaker system, automatic climate control, and various safety features such as parking sensors and side airbags.

Specifications of Daihatsu Copen

The specifications include details about its bodywork, dimensions, weights, engine type, fuel tank capacity, and aerodynamics.

Advertisement

Daihatsu Copen Colors

The available color options for Daihatsu Copen include white, black, grey, yellow, blue, orange, and Mehroon.

Daihatsu Copen Ground Clearance

The ground clearance of the Daihatsu Copen is 4 inches.

Daihatsu Copen: How Much Cc

The Daihatsu Copen is powered by a 660-cc engine.

Advertisement

Daihatsu Copen Fuel Average

The fuel average of the Daihatsu Copen is 23 km.

Also Read Daihatsu Cuore New Model Price in Pakistan as of July 2023 The Daihatsu Cuore is a compact and economical car that is set...