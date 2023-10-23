Advertisement
Denise Morgan killed in shooting at house in New York

Denise Morgan killed in shooting at house in New York

Articles
Denise Morgan killed in shooting at house in New York

Denise Morgan killed in shooting at house in New York

  • Denise Morgan was killed in a shooting at a house in New York.
  • NYPD reported that a man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds.
  • Both the man and woman were declared deceased at the scene.
A 39-year-old Irish woman, Denise Morgan, originally from Tullyallen in County Louth, tragically lost her life in a shooting at a residence in New York.

The New York Police Department (NYPD) reported that a man and a woman were discovered with gunshot wounds to their heads in the borough of Queens within the city. Officers received the call at 02:44 local time (07:44 BST) on Saturday.

Regrettably, both the man and woman were declared deceased at the scene. The NYPD mentioned that “a firearm was recovered in the vicinity of the deceased male.”

Denise Morgan’s family expressed their grief in online tributes, conveying their heartbreak over the loss. In Tullyallen’s Church of the Assumption, prayers were offered for her during mass.

Parish priest Fr. Seán Dooley extended prayers of solace for Ms. Morgan’s family and friends, recognizing the immense sorrow they are enduring during this devastating period in their lives.

