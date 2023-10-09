Disappointed Farhan Saeed Reacts To Lux Style Awards 2023

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani actor, is not afraid to call a spade a spade.

Farhan Saeed, a Pakistani actor, is not afraid to call a spade a spade. Farhan is quite passionate about societal concerns and expresses his views on crucial subjects. Saeed resorted to social media to express his displeasure with the organization of this year’s LUX Style Awards (LSA).

The Suno Chanda-famous actor, who received numerous nominations for his hit drama series Mere Humsafar with Hania Aamir and flick Tich Button with an ensemble cast, was dissatisfied with the event occurred on Friday night.

The Jhok Sarkar actor turned to Instagram to express his thoughts on the results, saying “everyone deserves a fair chance at winning for their hard work at any platform” but he also congratulated all of the winners.

Farhan wrote, “If you had to fix it , it could have been done intelligently at least #LSA2023 ! I don’t say this for myself but for anyone who deserves a fair chance at winning for their hard work at any platform, I say this to encourage ppl who aspire to join our industry! I say this to keep people’s faith in us intact !

Nevertheless”

He further added, “Your Love Is The Biggest Award I Have !! 🖤🎶 Congratulations to all the winners!”

Have a look at the post shared by Farhan on his Instagram handle:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed)

Armeena Khan responded to the post by saying, “The whole process was a “party pris” designed by a clique to scratch each others backs and self-aggrandisement. I’m so glad and it’s about time someone called them out.”

Model Sofia Khan wrote, “You said it !!!!!! But Lux has never been fair !!! Never.”

Actress Zara Noor Abbas stated replying to the post, “Shahzaib for the win.”

Saeed received many nominations for Tich Button and Mere Humsafar at this year’s award show, including Film of the Year in Viewer’s Choice, Best Male Actor of the Year, Best TV Play, and Best TV Actor.

