Saudi Xerox Offering Jobs with Salary up to 9,000 Saudi Riyals in Saudi Arabia
Saudi Xerox is looking for motivated individuals to join their team in...
Dubai National Air Transport Association (dnata), a renowned provider of ground handling and aviation services, is opening its doors to job seekers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).
With competitive salaries on offer, these job opportunities present a promising avenue for those seeking to advance their careers in the aviation sector.
Those who meet the following qualifying requirements will be given consideration for these positions:
Education: Depending on the position for which they are applying, candidates should possess applicable educational degrees or certificates.
Experience: Prior aviation or similar work experience may be necessary for some roles. Each job has a different set of experience requirements.
Skills: Aspirants should have the appropriate communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and technical abilities, as well as other competencies pertinent to their selected professions.
The following paperwork should be ready for interested candidates to submit with their job applications:
A current resume or curriculum vitae that highlights pertinent qualifications, work experience, and skills
Copies of diplomas and certificates from institutions of higher learning
Include letters of experience or service certifications from past employers, as appropriate, if you have them.
Passport: A copy of a passport that is currently valid for at least six months.
Applying for these fantastic job openings with DNATA is a simple procedure:
|TITLE
|LOCATION
|APPLY LINK
|Data Analytics Officer
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Business Development Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Resource Planning Specialist, dnata Airport Operations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Vice President Cargo Operations
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Business Support Manager
|Dubai
|Apply Now
|Commercial Manager – UAE National
|Dubai
|Apply Now
Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to join the Dnata team and contribute to the dynamic aviation industry in the UAE. Visit their careers website today to explore the available positions and embark on a rewarding career journey.
Catch all the Jobs News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.