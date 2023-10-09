Dubai National Air Transport Association (dnata) hiring in UAE with salary up to 14,000 dirhams

Dubai National Air Transport Association (dnata), a renowned provider of ground handling and aviation services, is opening its doors to job seekers in the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

With competitive salaries on offer, these job opportunities present a promising avenue for those seeking to advance their careers in the aviation sector.

Eligibility requirements

Those who meet the following qualifying requirements will be given consideration for these positions:

Education: Depending on the position for which they are applying, candidates should possess applicable educational degrees or certificates.

Experience: Prior aviation or similar work experience may be necessary for some roles. Each job has a different set of experience requirements.

Skills: Aspirants should have the appropriate communication, teamwork, problem-solving, and technical abilities, as well as other competencies pertinent to their selected professions.

Documents Required

The following paperwork should be ready for interested candidates to submit with their job applications:

A current resume or curriculum vitae that highlights pertinent qualifications, work experience, and skills

Copies of diplomas and certificates from institutions of higher learning

Include letters of experience or service certifications from past employers, as appropriate, if you have them.

Passport: A copy of a passport that is currently valid for at least six months.

How to Apply for DNATA

Applying for these fantastic job openings with DNATA is a simple procedure:

Visit the DNATA Careers website: Start by visiting the official DNATA Careers website, where you can browse the available job openings. The website typically provides detailed job descriptions and requirements for each position. Create an Account: Upon finding a suitable job opening, create an account on the DNATA careers portal. This account will enable you to submit your application and track its progress. Complete the application. Fill out the online application form, ensuring that you provide accurate and up-to-date information. Be sure to attach your resume or CV to your application. Submit Your Application: Once you've completed the application, review it for accuracy, and then submit it through the portal. Interview Process: If your application aligns with the job requirements, you may be invited for an interview. Prepare to discuss your qualifications, experience, and suitability for the position. Documentation: During the interview process, you might be asked to provide copies of your educational certificates, experience letters, and other pertinent documents. Offer Letter: Upon successfully passing the interview and assessment, DNATA will furnish you with an offer letter that outlines the terms and conditions of your employment. Visa and Work Permit: After accepting the offer, DNATA will assist you in obtaining the necessary work visa and permits required for working in the UAE.

Job Vacancies for DNATA

TITLE LOCATION APPLY LINK Data Analytics Officer Dubai Apply Now Business Development Manager Dubai Apply Now Resource Planning Specialist, dnata Airport Operations Dubai Apply Now Vice President Cargo Operations Dubai Apply Now Business Support Manager Dubai Apply Now Commercial Manager – UAE National Dubai Apply Now

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to join the Dnata team and contribute to the dynamic aviation industry in the UAE. Visit their careers website today to explore the available positions and embark on a rewarding career journey.