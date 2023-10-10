Earthquakes killed or injured more than 4,000 people in Afghanistan

Earthquakes killed or injured more than 4,000 people in Afghanistan.

These two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes have destroyed about 2,000 houses.

Mohammad Hasan Akhund led a delegation of officials to visit the affected region.

The recent devastating earthquakes that struck western Afghanistan have resulted in casualties exceeding 4,000 people, according to officials.

Additionally, these two 6.2-magnitude earthquakes have completely destroyed about 2,000 houses, as reported by the Afghanistan National Disaster Management Authority (ANDMA) on Monday.

Speaking at a press conference in Kabul, Mullah Saiq, stated, “So far, the statistics we have received regarding casualties are unfortunately exceeding 4,000 people. According to our data, in about 20 villages, approximately 1,980 to 2,000 houses have completely collapsed.”

These powerful earthquakes hit Afghanistan’s Herat Province and neighboring areas on Saturday afternoon, with the initial tremor occurring around 11:10 local time.

In response to the disaster, more than 1,000 rescuers from 35 different teams are conducting relief efforts in the affected regions, as reported by the spokesman.

The earthquakes have claimed at least 2,400 lives and left many others injured, making them among the deadliest in the world this year, alongside tremors in Turkey and Syria, which resulted in an estimated 50,000 deaths.

Mohammad Hasan Akhund, Afghanistan’s acting prime minister, led a delegation of officials to visit the affected region in Herat Province on Monday.

Furthermore, China has provided emergency humanitarian assistance of $200,000 in cash to the Afghan Red Crescent to support their rescue and disaster relief efforts.

