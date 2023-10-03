Advertisement
ECP approves code of conduct for foreign observers for upcoming polls

  • A meeting was held under supervision of  CEC.
  • It was decided to write a letter to MoFA for observers.
  • The cases of foreign observers will be processed promptly.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the code of conduct for international observers in the upcoming general elections.

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Secretary Election Commission, members, and other senior officers participated.

In the meeting, it was decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) for international observers to observe the election. International observers will be invited to observe the transparency of the election.

The cases of foreign observers will be processed promptly. The Commission has directed to convene a meeting on October 16 under the chairmanship of the Secretary Election Commission.

Senior officers of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Interior, and other institutions will participate in the meeting and the future course of action will be decided regarding international observers.

The Election Commission approved the Code of Conduct for International Observers.

The spokesman says that the Election Commission has also reviewed the arrangements for the upcoming general elections and all matters related to the election should be completed as per the schedule.

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) in a bid to address concerns raised by the monitoring group Free and Fair Election Network (Fafen), clarified key aspects of its preliminary delimitations report.

