ECP compiles new list of election symbols 

ECP allotted 144 election symbols to registered parties.

182 symbols have been allotted to independent candidates.

The bat symbol allotted to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf(PTI).

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has compiled a new list of election symbols in connection with the preparations for the general elections.

The Election Commission has allotted 144 election symbols to registered political parties, while 182 symbols have been allotted to independent candidates. The bat symbol for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf is also included in the list.

The compiled electoral rolls were sent to the District Election Commissioners. The Election Commission has issued a directive to provide a level playing field to all political parties.

Commission had announced the freezing of all electoral rolls across the country on October 25. After October 25, voter registration and transfer will not be possible. The data of more than 800,000 people have been obtained from National Database & Registration Authority(NADRA) who are undergoing data entry to make them voters.

The spokesperson of ECP said that all these people will be able to vote in the upcoming general elections, only 10 days are left for registration of vote, transfer and data correction, change and data correction can be done by October 25.

The Election Commission had directed to ensure the registration of votes of themselves and their families.

Advertisement

It should be remembered that the Election Commission had decided to unfreeze the voter lists on September 28 in preparation for the general elections. The voter lists were frozen on July 20, but later the Election Commission said that the voter lists would remain unfrozen till October 25, 2023, so that all eligible people can register their vote, cast votes, transfer and issue ID cards by October 25. The data may be corrected accordingly.

Also Read SC to hear case of elections in 90-days on Oct 23 The Supreme Court of Pakistan is set to hear the case regarding...

Earlier, the Election Commission had approved the preliminary list of constituencies for the general elections. The preliminary lists of new constituencies were released under the Digital Census, which is also available on the Election Commission’s website.