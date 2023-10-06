Advertisement
Edition: English
ECP directs CS to withdraw security, perks from ex-ministers

Articles
  • Secretary ECP wrote letter to  CS and IGP Sindh.
  • Former cabinet members are using protocol in Sindh.
  • Secretary ECP directed to send implementation report in 3 days.
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has directed Chief Secretary Sindh to immediately withdraw protocol, security, and privileges from the former members of the provincial cabinet and officials.

Secretary Election Commission Umar Hameed Khan wrote a letter to Chief Secretary Sindh and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sindh for violating the guidelines of the Election Commission.

The letter said that it has come to the notice of the Election Commission that former provincial ministers and political appointees are using protocol, security, and other privileges. The ECP had directed to take back official residences and official vehicles.

The letter directed that the protocol, security, and privileges of former cabinet members be withdrawn immediately.

The Secretary Election Commission has also directed to send the implementation report in 3 days.

