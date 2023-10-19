ECP issues bailable arrest warrant of Fawad Chaudhary

ECP directed IG Islamabad to produce Fawad on Oct 24.

ECP bench also issued production orders of Chairman PTI.

Five-member bench headed by CEC will hear petition.

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a bailable arrest warrant against former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Chaudhary Fawad Hussain in the contempt case.

The four-member bench headed ECP Member Nisar Durrani also directed the Inspector General of Police Islamabad to produce Fawad on October 24 for his indictment.

The ECP bench also issued production orders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman, who is currently imprisoned at Adiala Jail Rawalpindi, for indictment in the same case on October 24.

Meanwhile, a five-member bench headed by the Chief Election Commissioner will hear a petition seeking removal of Imran Khan as PTI chairman following his conviction in the Toshakhana case, on October 26.

Production orders were issued ordering the PTI chairman to be produced for using unparliamentary language against Chief Election Commissioner and the Election Commission.