ECP issues notices to biased caretaker ministers, advisers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) declared applications against caretaker ministers and advisers as maintainable.

The ECP has issued notices to Fawad Hasan Fawad, Ahad Cheema, and Prime Minister’s Principal Secretary Tauqeer Shah while declaring the petitions against the caretaker federal ministers and advisers admissible.

The Election Commission has announced the reserved decision on the application related to the removal of the federal ministers and advisers of the prime minister in the caretaker government.

The Election Commission scheduled the hearing on October 26. The application was filed by Advocate Azizuddin Kakakhel in the Election Commission.

In the application, the caretaker federal minister Fawad Hasan Fawad, and adviser Ahad Cheema requested to be removed and stated that Tauqeer Shah remained secretary of the former prime minister.

According to Article 218, the caretaker setup should be neutral. Biased ministers and advisers in the caretaker government should be removed from office.

