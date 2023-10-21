ECP issues notification of unopposed victory of Murtaza Wahab

Murtaza Wahab elected unopposed as UC 8 of Ibrahim Hyderi.

KARACHI: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) issued a notification of the unopposed victory of Murtaza Wahab.

Murtaza Wahab has been elected unopposed as chairman of Union Council (UC) 8 of Ibrahim Hyderi Town and notification of his success has also been issued.

Under the Sindh Local Government Act, the candidate will have to contest the union council election in 6 months if he becomes the mayor directly.

Even in the case of becoming the chairman of the district council, the candidate will have to contest the union council election in six months.

Earlier, Mayor Karachi Murtaza Wahab was elected unopposed as the Chairman of the Union Council(UC) of Ibrahim Hyderi Town.

