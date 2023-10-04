ECP reschedules consultation meeting with political parties

The meeting between ECP and political parties scheduled on Oct 4.

ECP rescheduled meeting due to unavailability of specific members.

The meeting is set for next Wednesday, October 11 at ECP Secretariat.

Advertisement

ISLAMABAD: The consultative meeting between the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) and political parties will be held on October 11 at the ECP Secretariat in Islamabad.

Earlier, the meeting between ECP and political parties was scheduled on October 4(Wednesday). However,

ECP has rescheduled the meeting due to the unavailability of specific members.

ECP spokesperson while contradicting a news report currently being aired on news channels, clarified that the meeting is set for next Wednesday, October 11 at the Election Commission Secretariat, Islamabad.

Also Read ECP approves code of conduct for foreign observers for upcoming polls A meeting was held under supervision of CEC. It was decided to...

Earlier, Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has approved the code of conduct for international observers in the upcoming general elections.

Advertisement

A meeting was held under the supervision of Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja. Secretary Election Commission, members, and other senior officers participated.

In the meeting, it was decided to write a letter to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs(MoFA) for international observers to observe the election. International observers will be invited to observe the transparency of the election.