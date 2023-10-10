ECP reserves verdict on admissibility of plea seeking removal of Imran as PTI chief

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Tuesday reserved its verdict on the plea seeking removal of Imran khan as PTI Chairman.

A preliminary hearing was held in the ECP regarding the request to remove the Chairman of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan from his post.

The hearing involved the application presented by a five-member commission of ECP.

During the hearing, the counsel representing the petitioner, Khalid Mehmood Khan, pointed out that the PTI chairman had already been penalized in the Toshakhana case.

They also referred to a Supreme Court order in the Nawaz Sharif case for context.

Members of the Election Commission questioned the relevance of this case to the Election Act, with one member noting that there used to be a clause in the Political Parties Order related to this matter, which no longer exists in the Elections Act.

The Election Commission inquired about the potential consequences if Chairman PTI Imran Khan’s appeal is approved in the High Court.

The response was that if the appeal is accepted, Imran Khan will be reinstated to his post.

A comparison was drawn between this case and the Nawaz Sharif case, with the lawyer explaining that Nawaz Sharif had been disqualified by the Supreme Court, whereas in this case, both the Election Commission and the trial court had ruled against the PTI Chief Imran Khan.

Ultimately, the Election Commission reserved its decision on whether the petition was admissible or inadmissible.